Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ish, Queenzflip & Melyssa Ford (Episode 685) “Bergdeswa”

In the latest episode, the JBP kicks things off with news of the verdict from Jonathan Majors trial (20:08) before turning to the recently leaked text messages involving Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (46:11). The crew shows love to Scarface following his Tiny Desk Concert appearance (1:21:19), Metro Boomin vs. Drake beef continues on (1:26:15), Tinder drops a $500/month subscription tier (1:41:14), and much more!

Sleeper Picks:

Joe | Rachelle Ferrell & Will Downing – “Nothing Has Ever Felt Like This”

Parks | Passport Gift & Parks (feat. MARCEL & The Wednesday Nights) – “Bad On My Own”

Ish | JHart – “If There Really Is a God”

Melyssa | Little Dragon – “Cat Rider”