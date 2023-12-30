Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Queenzflip & Melyssa Ford (Episode 687) “Prestine Vagine”

In the final episode of 2023, the JBP begins by recapping their holiday season (26:06) before turning to Spirit Airlines firing a gate agent after putting a six-year old on a flight by himself (44:45). The Bionic Six then shouts out their favorite albums and artists of the year (1:12:50) as well as the top JBP moments (1:17:00), Joe reads the network’s end of year performance analysis (1:28:50), and Kevin Hart is suing Tasha K for extortion (1:45:46). Also, Emanny shares his review of ‘The Color Purple’ (2:16:50), the room highlights their best and worst takes of the year (2:33:00), Ish discusses oppression in real estate (2:47:00), Part of the Show (3:12:237), and much more!

Sleeper Picks:

Joe | Honey Bxby – “Touchin’”

Ice | Belly Gang Kushington – “Street Blues”

Parks | BJ the Chicago Kid (feat. Freddie Gibbs) – “Liquor Store In The Sky”

Ish | JHart – “If There Really Is a God” (Live Performance)

Melyssa | Goapele – “Purple”