The JBP begins this episode by discussing the reactions to Kai Cenat’s seven-day jail stream on Twitch (20:07) and whether they are warranted or not before turning to Kodak Black’s recent appearance on Drink Champs (42:40). The room then recaps their weekend (55:34), Akademiks gets in a back-and-forth with Saucy Santana (1:16:30), and Taylor Swift is reportedly set to sell 1.5M on her re-release of ‘1989’ which is causing labels to make some changes (1:39:49). Also, food critic Keith Lee has Atlanta in a frenzy (1:58:27), Part of the Show returns (2:22:01), + MORE!

Sleeper Picks:

Joe | Chxrry22 – “Ride 4 Me”

Ice | John Lindahl – “Call Me by My Name”

Parks | Alycat (feat. Wednesday Nights) – “Date With Death”

Melyssa | Äyanna – “Girlfriend”