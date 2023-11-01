JasonMartin, formerly known as Problem, links up with DJ Quik to revisit a classic with “More Dollars More Sense 1994” featuring Childish Gambino. Over the updated version of Quik’s 1995 “Dolla + Sense“, Martin and Gambino go back and forth over Quik’s funky West Coast production. “More Dollars More Sense 1994” is off the soundtrack to JasonMartin’s movie A Compton Story on Tubi. The movie is directed by and starring Martin himself and is based on his day to day in Compton and also stars Snoop Dogg, Mike Epps, Deray Davis, Xzibit and more. The soundtrack is set to drop on November 3rd.

You can stream “More Dollars More Sense 1994” below.