JasonMartin, formerly known as Problem, connects with Wiz Khalifa for a new record titled “G.R.E.A.M 2008”. Inspired by the Wu-Tang classic, Jason and Wiz roll up and send shots at their haters. Off of JasonMartin’s upcoming project, A Compton Story Pt. 2, which drops on November 17th.

You can stream “G.R.E.A.M 2008” below.