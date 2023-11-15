The Bionic Six begins this episode recapping each of their weekends (15:04) before moving to the announcement of a new André 3000 solo project ‘New Blue Sun’ due this Friday (35:32). Drake & J. Cole announce a joint tour (53:52), the JBP reacts to Meek Mill & Rick Ross selling 35K first week (59:33), and Chrisean Rock deleted her socials after being accused of assault at a Tamar Braxton concert (1:03:00). Also, Lil Yachty says Hip-Hop is in a terrible place (1:36:36), *SPOILER ALERT* Joe recaps ‘The Killer’ on Netflix (1:40:00), Tasha K is being sued again (1:58:04), a debate takes place over the Joan Rivers ‘Dark Side of Comedy’ episode (2:05:20), Part of the Show (2:21:59), + MORE!

Become a Patron of The Joe Budden Podcast for additional bonus episodes and visual content for all things JBP! Join our Patreon here: www.patreon.com/JoeBudden

Sleeper Picks:

Joe | Rick Ross & Meek Mill (feat. Jeremih) – “Gold Medals”

Ice | Lola Brooke – “Dear Dennis”

Parks | Ben Kenobe – “Blood”

Ish | Naomi Sharon – “If This Is Love”

Melyssa | Mezraa & jjad – “Subtle Games”