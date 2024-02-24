Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Queenzflip & Melyssa Ford (Episode 702) “Cutting Diamonds”

In the latest episode, the JBP starts with music including their reactions to Jeezy’s Tiny Desk performance (16:38), J. Cole’s freestyle (28:38), and the streaming games artists are playing after French Montana drops six versions of ‘Mac & Cheese 5’ (38:18). Wendy Williams has been diagnosed with aphasia and frontotemporal dementia (1:03:36), Joe revisits Beyoncé’s ‘TEXAS HOLD ‘EM’ (1:27:44), and the room discusses Floyd Mayweather’s appearance on ‘The Pivot’ (1:44:50). Also, Donnell Rawlings pulled up on Corey Holcomb (1:54:00) which leads to the pod discussing fighting and getting robbed stories (1:56:53), Scottie Pippen and ex-Bulls players are going on a tour to address beef with Michael Jordan (2:25:50), Reesa Teesa’s TikTok videos (2:30:24), and much more!

Become a Patron of The Joe Budden Podcast for additional bonus episodes and visual content for all things JBP! Join our Patreon here: www.patreon.com/joebudden

Sleeper Picks:

Joe | Sinead Harnett – “Thinking Less”

Ice | Quavo – “Himothy”

Parks | David Bars – “Carry On”

Ish | Kali Claire & PHABO – “Escape Plan”

Melyssa | Senpu – “Dead of Night”

QueenzFlip | Denyque – “Between Me And You”