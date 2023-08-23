The JBP is back in full force with Ish returning from vacation as Joe starts this episode sharing a story of attending an event for Burna Boy () before the gang turns to Drake releasing the artwork for his upcoming project ‘For All The Dogs’ (). Zane Lowe claims there’s an industry-shaking feature on the album which has led to speculation of it being Frank Ocean (), Irv Gotti’s recent interview with Drink Champs included some comments about Dame Dash & JAY-Z (), and Joe gives Sexxy Redd her flowers (). Also, the Fresh&Fit Podcast has been demonetized by YouTube (), reactions to Meek Mill and sneaker resellers (), does the pod celebrate their birthday (), Part of the Show returns (

), + MORE!

Sleeper Picks:

Joe | Arin Ray – “Gold”

Ice | Big Take & AO Alientè – “Dancer”

Parks | NEMS, Scram Jones, & Tish Hyman – “KEEP ON”

Ish | Elle Eliades (feat. R.L. KING) – “You”

Melyssa | ODIE – “Slowly”