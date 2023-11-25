Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Queenzflip & Melyssa Ford (Episode 678) “Love Bomb”

In the latest episode, the JBP starts by recapping their Thanksgiving (21:12) before turning to Dolly Parton’s halftime performance at the Cowboys game (44:10). Several additional lawsuits were released to the public throughout the past week (51:38), a debate takes place over the term ‘love bombing’ (1:19:18), and Lupe Fiasco has started to rap over André 3000 flutes (1:38:00). Also, the room debates Sexyy Red’s new song (1:41:26), Kanye West & Ty Dolla $ign drop ‘Vultures’ (1:51:57), God Shammgod responds to Ish (2:04:51), Jeff Teague says Michael Jackson can’t sing (2:17:18), Hall & Oates are in a legal battle (2:28:51), and much more!

Sleeper Picks:

Joe | Omarion – “The Usual”

Ice | Fetty Wap – “Outside”

Parks | GetoPros, Black Rob, & Nate Dogg – “The Game”

Melyssa | Goapele – “Purple”

Ish | Kevin Ross – “Show & Prove”