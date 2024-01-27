Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Queenzflip & Melyssa Ford (Episode 694) “Get Out of The Dog Park”

In the latest episode, the JBP starts with all the Rap beef including Nicki Minaj vs. Meg Thee Stallion along with her new record ‘HISS’ (20:39), Ice Spice & Latto (1:06:04), and Eminem dissing Benzino once again (1:11:18). The Bionic Six then discusses the age gap of Draya Michele and Rockets guard Jalen Green (1:17:55), Vince McMahon has been accused of trafficking and sexual abuse, and the jail phone call between Mariah the Scientist & Young Thug leaked (2:10:40). Also, the latest TV shows and documentaries (2:13:44), new music (2:21:55), Part of the Show (2:41:50), + much more!

Sleeper Picks:

Joe | Tink – “40x”

Ice | ATL Jacob & Quavo – “RNS”

Parks | Nicholas Craven & Boldy James (feat. Double Dee) – “Early Worms Get Birds”

Ish | Jay Safari – “Led Me On (Live)”

Melyssa | Nia Sultana – “Some Feelings Never Go Away”