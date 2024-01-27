Video: NEW RORY & MAL (Episode 237) Taylor Swift Is The New Blu Cantrell

Time Stamps:
00:00:00 – Start
00:00:36 – We’re Moving To Puerto Rico
00:03:05 – Naming Your Child After A City
00:06:36 – Demaris Knows Numerous Jadakiss’
00:10:00 – Amara Is Too White For Her Name
00:12:45 – Mal Wanted To Change His Name To Eric
00:15:00 – Trap God Hov
00:16:20 – Young Thug & Mariah The Scientist Jail Call Leak
00:24:54 – Taylor Swift Inappropriate AI Photos
00:33:00 – Are Taylor’s Fans The Victim?
00:36:18 – Blu Cantrell Joke
00:38:10 – When Can You Give A Child A Phone?
00:45:58 – Rory’s Trauma Is Back
00:47:51 – Corpse In Airport / Would You Finish Vacation?
00:51:15 – Mal Breaks Down White People Farts
00:58:30 – Lovers & Friends Lineup
01:00:50 – Who Would You See (Verzuz)
01:05:52 – Rory’s T-Pain Story / Underwhelming Performance
01:11:30 – We’re Going To Vegas For Rory’s Bday
01:15:04 – Mal’s Debate Tweets
01:19:15 – Jess Hilarious & The Breakfast Club Feud Continues
01:24:27 – Charlamagne Disses The Guys?
01:26:06 – Could Mal Co-Host The Breakfast Club?
01:27:40 – Running From Getting Beat Up
01:31:56 – When We’ve Called The Cops
01:35:54 – Voicemail 1
01:43:14 – Voicemail 2
01:48:34 – Lamar Jackson Alarming Comments / Super Bowl
01:52:38 – John Stewart’s Return To ‘The Daily Show’
01:54:22 – Jalen Brunson Is Our Favorite NY Knick / BK Nets
