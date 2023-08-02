Get that monkey off your back. We start with a weekend recap which involved Rory’s seemingly racist half-year birthday party for Amara, Eddin & Demaris at Beyonce, Mal’s new haircut, and Julian getting drinks with his political brother. Then we talk about the boxing fight and why Mal is upset with Eminem’s involvement. Utopia dropped and Rory is ready to make a bold claim. The beef is seemingly on again between Drake and Pusha/Pharrell. Meanwhile Cardi B is beefing with her DJ and the fans after throwing two microphones over the weekend. We briefly discuss Offset and Quavo’s upcoming solo albums. Did you see the guy that bought a life-like dog suit? Well we had plenty to say about that. Naturally this leads to an argument. It’s time for a wide range of voicemails. Tune in as the guys discuss all of this + more!

