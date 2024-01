Video: NEW RORY & MAL (Episode 232) Rebrand Verzuz: Gypsy Rose or Jonathan Majors?

Time Stamps:

00:00:00 – Start

00:00:45 – Julian and Demaris Ask For Dating Advice

00:02:56 – Break Down of Jonathan Majors on GMA

00:05:23 – Jonathan Majors Calls Megan Good Coretta Scott King

00:12:07 – Jonathan Majors Drops a Bar

00:13:38 – Who is Gypsy Rose?

00:16:38 – Gypsy’s Boyfriend Gets Involved

00:26:19 – Gypsy’s Husband is Laying Pipe

00:28:40 – Danny Clemente & Elian Gonzalez

00:32:14 – Jo Koy Bombs at Golden Globes

00:37:22 – Lil Nas X is Jesus

00:43:33 – 21 Savage is Releasing a Movie?

00:49:10 – Boxer Ryan Garcia Gets Divorce Right After Birth of Child

00:56:18 – Ari Lenox Opens Up About Struggles on Rod Wave Tour

01:03:35 – We Discuss Our Favorite Openers

01:09:12 – Voicemail 1

01:23:35 – Rory Recalls Tweet-Ups (Twitter Meet Ups)

01:26:05 – Voicemail 2 (Mike From Dairy Queen Update)

01:32:08 – Mal Only Wants to Hear From Steve Harvey

01:35:59 – Guy That Attacked Judge Update

01:40:38 – Knicks Update

