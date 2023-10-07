Happy Friday to all the dogs. We’ve got limited tour tees available only at our upcoming shows! (Toronto, LA, London, NY) Now back to the 6 God. Drake bestows a timestamp on Charlotte, which sparks a conversation about ranking his timestamp songs. Julian goes full fandom (down to the outfit) and we continue to predict the sound of the album. We pivot to collabs and discuss the alleged shots J. Cole aims at YoungBoy on “The Secret Recipe”. Meek & Rick Ross reunite over “Shaq & Kobe”. Keefe D has officially been arrested for the murder of Tupac. We discuss the implications of this case and how Diddy’s legacy could drastically change. Speaking of legacy, an explicit tape of Sexxy Redd leaks on her IG Story. We discuss how this could be possible. We take a fun music voicemail comparing Britney Spears and Taylor Swift. Tune in as the guys discuss all of this + more!

Time Stamps:

00:00:00 – Start

00:06:48 – Drake Drops New TimeStamp Record

00:20:41 – Predictions On The Album

00:32:28 – Is There Beef With NBA Young Boy?

00:35:17 – Meek & Ross Project

00:41:39 – Keefe D Arrested For Tupac’s Murder

01:02:59 – Sexyy Red’s Video Leak

01:15:31 – Voicemails

01:30:50 – Final Thoughts?

