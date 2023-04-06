Mal is still committing to Ramadan while Rory just discovered lent is coming to an end, which retroactively means he gave up lent for lent. Meanwhile, Eddin reunited with Whoreible Decisions and shared Demaris’s rose party, while Julian went to another Knicks game. Needless to say, none of us were at Dreamville. In Raleigh, Drake gave J Cole his flowers and dedicated a song to him so we ask which song the guys would sing for each other. If they’re not up to sing they could always use AI. Did you watch the Women’s National Championship game? Such as most conversations go, this great basketball was overshadowed by a media blitz of racial double standards. Rory brings up an interesting angle that points the finger back at the media as the culprit. Is it tricking if you pay for someone’s divorce? And should it be socially acceptable to micro-dose crack? Tune in as the guys discuss all of this + more!

