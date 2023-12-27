Video: NEW RORY & MAL (Episode 229) Michael Jackson On The Moon feat. 19KEYS

This episode was previously recorded. We’re still taking some time off for the holiday. However, we wanted to share this sit down we had a couple months ago with the thought leader/block chain enthusiast, 19 Keys. We begin with the scam that is NFTs. This evolves into a broader conversation about the metaverse and crypto currency. We’re overloaded with information but somehow the aliens have slipped through the collective concern. We then discuss the worshiping of demonic culture in hiphop, views on Trump, and Michael Jackson on the moon. It’s time for voicemails. Tune in as 19 Keys joins us to discuss all of this + more!

Time Stamps:

00:00:00 – Start

00:00:31 – 19Keys Joins The Show

00:02:55 – NFTs Are Worthless?

00:11:41 – Emotional Shopping

00:19:38 – Fake Aliens

00:30:34 – Monetization Of Demonic Symbolism

00:43:43 – Correlation Between Oppenheimer & The Aliens

00:47:07 – 19Keys Has Experienced Sightings

00:50:59 – Michael Jackson On The Moon

00:53:43 – Voicemail 1 : Girls Being Homie Hoppers

00:57:19 – Voicemail 2 – Dirty Macking At Outback Steakhouse

01:01:51 – Anonymous Mysterious Trick

