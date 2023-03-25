Happy Friday everyone, today we’re checking in with the team. It’s time to heal. We’ve had a lot of episodes without guests lately (you’re welcome) Everyone shares personal stories of how their relationships/friendships have evolved over the years, as well as how we’ve grown. Anyway, we’re off that deep shit. The second half of this episode we lighten the mood. Julian asks the rest of the team hip-hop trivia. Rory is on a mission to redeem himself after taking an L on this week’s Patreon trivia (subscribe now). We cover questions ranging from Eminem, Tupac, Biggie, Kanye, etc. Please pay attention to Rory’s competitiveness throughout this segment. Trivia ends on a string of Hov questions that leaves Rory and Mal in a battle for the W. Finally, we end with everyone naming the album that had the biggest impact on them. Tune in as the guys discuss all of this + more!

