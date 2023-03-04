Happy Friday…remember pimp my ride? BHM is officially over, but not before we wish Julian’s dad a happy 72nd bday! St. Patrick’s Day is next, which means it’s time to celebrate the white man, Rory. Today we start with music…more importantly Dreamvillefest. Ultimately, as most music conversations do, this becomes a Drake discussion. Will Drake retire and who is the next superstar? Somehow this leads to a discussion about Angelina Jolie’s attempt to hire a hitman. trigger warning Is Michael B. Jordan corny? Is Pete Davidson dating Ice Spice? Tune in as the guys discuss all of this + more!

