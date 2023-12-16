Video: New Rory & Mal (Episode 226) The Tourette’s Episode

We’re co-co-coming in hot today. Have you heard about the Tourette’s girl on TikTok? Well we break down how we’d fare with the syndrome. We give our predictions for Kanye and Ty’s upcoming album. Rory then airs out his grievances with Complex regarding their latest list. It’s personal and we know why. Kai Cenat invited Nicki into his latest stream. We discuss this and the state of hip-hop journalism. We’ve got an update regarding one of our favorite couples, Jonathan Major and the white woman. We also have an update on Meg, Tory and Pardi. It’s time for voicemails. We’ve got a fun relationship question that the guys can resonate with the most. Tune in as the guys discuss all of this + more! Side-note, our upcoming Patreon next Monday is one of the wildest episodes we’ve recorded.

Time Stamps:

00:00:00 – Start

00:00:32 – Influencer With Tourette’s Syndrome Goes On News Show

00:15:14 – Kanye and Ty$ Performance

00:21:04 – Complex’s Top Albums Of 2023

00:28:26 – Nicki Minaj Goes On Kai Cenat’s Stream

00:30:11 – Elliot Wilson Questions “Hip-Hop Media”

00:39:36 – Footage Of Altercation Between Johnathan Majors & Ex Surfaces

00:46:24 – Tory Lanez’s Bodyguard Makes Statement

00:56:43 – Pardison Fontiane On Press Run

01:02:00 – NIcki Minaj’s Sports References

01:05:47 – Voicemail #1: Make-Up On White Shirts

01:10:01 – Voicemail #2 : Birthday Dinners

