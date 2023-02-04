It’s our first episode of Black History Month so naturally we told Rory to sit this one out. He’s on desk duty. We begin with Eddin at the Apollo and Rory/Julian seeing Louis CK sell out all 18,000 seats at MSG (Cosby is next), who’s also the subject of today’s Same Night / Same City. What would you do to see your favorite performers? Well Amber Rose has a solution. Meanwhile, Latto is selling used underwear. Mal shares a confession and Julian shares another bad “break up” story. Speaking of better endings, the guys discuss which artist they wish had a different career trajectory. Then we review the new Lil Yachty album and breakdown Smokey Robinson’s track list for ‘Gasm’. Tune in as the guys discuss all of this, as well as, why Demaris is going to have a shooter for a son and why Mal’s uncle stopped robbing people + more!

Time Stamps:

00:00 Start Of Show

02:20 Eddin Opened At The Apollo

07:30 Same Night Same City – Bill Vs. Beyonce

19:20 All-Time Performers

21:50 Amber Rose Wants Super Bowl Tickets

28:00 Latto Hits Big On EBay

38:20 Michael B Jordan On Raya

46:10 Pamela Anderson Documentary

48:50 “You People” Review

01:11:20 Who’s Career Would You “Do-Over” ?

01:24:45 Lil Wayne’s On Tour

01:26:00 Lil Yatchy’s New Album

01:35:40 Smoky Robinson’s New Album

