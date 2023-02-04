The JBP kicks off this episode with a read of Smokey Robinson’s tracklist for his upcoming album (20:10) followed by reactions to the suspected Chinese spy balloon hovering over the U.S. (25:36). The gang gives their thoughts on the new Netflix movie “You People” (38:22), Xscape & SWV have a limited series from Bravo on the way (1:04:19), and Beyonce has announced her world tour (1:12:36). Lebron is closing in on the scoring title which has ticket prices going up (1:38:00), Part of the Show returns (1:56:00), + MORE! Become a Patron of The Joe Budden Podcast for additional bonus episodes and visual content for all things JBP.: Tap in here

Sleeper Picks: Joe | LAYA – “Crazy Down” Ice | AD (feat. Kalan.FrFr) – “Still Learning” Parks | Mickey Diamond & Big Ghost Ltd – “Icicles” Ish | Amaria – “Get Away” QueenzFlip | Dean Martin – “That’s Amore”