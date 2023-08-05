The JBP starts this episode with the recent allegations brought against Lizzo by former dancers of hers (11:22), as well as a response to the lawsuits from the artist (23:45). Cardi B won’t face charges after the mic throwing incident in Vegas (32:18), the gang turns to new music including a Yo Gotti & DJ Drama Gangsta Grillz project (36:03), the ‘Good Good’ single from Usher (42:03), and Chris Brown & Ciara team up which leads to a convo surrounding Chloe Bailey and whether there is some disconnect with her management (49:55). **SPOILER ALERT** Hijack’s final episode aired on Wednesday (1:05:24), the room reacts to the build your own podcast for $11 graphic (1:26:10), and Terence Crawford rips into Wallo for leaking private text messages (1:35:48). Also, the Bionic Six discusses what the cheating rules are (1:41:23), restaurant etiquette for dates (2:02:06), Part of the Show (2:28:47), + MORE!

Sleeper Picks:

Joe | Mack Keane – “Chances”

Ice | Yo Gotti – “I’m Out”

Parks | Marlon Craft – “UPSNDOWMS”

Ish | Josiah Bassey – “Here”

Melyssa | goodboy noah – “tie down”