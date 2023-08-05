Well it wouldn’t be us if we didn’t disagree. It’s Mal & Lizzo vs. The Room. Was she out of line with her dancers? Is she a bully? We then pay respects to the tragic news regarding Angus Cloud. Travis Scott is projected for a big first week, but is also getting accused of lifting this album from Kanye. We stay on music but celebrate some legends with the latest issue of Men’s Health. Do you think your favorite rappers took steroids? We ask a personal question regarding balls. Speaking of personal decisions, Ja Morant has some new tattoos. Then we discuss a hilarious 100m dash and speak on the future of the Olympics (combination). Did the crew member violate Beyonce? Artists can’t sell tickets and it’s their booking agency’s fault. Is it hiphop for rappers to dance? It’s time for voicemails. Can you go through your girls phone? Then we discuss some baby momma drama and a situationship. Tune in as the guys discuss all of this + more!

