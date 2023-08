Halle makes her long-awaited solo debut with her new single/video, “Angel”. Directed by Wendy Morgan. Halle counts her blessings in various scenes and looks. Stay tuned, as she is also set to star in a remake the 1985 classic movie, The Color Purple alongside Taraji P. Henson, Danielle Brooks, H.E.R, Fantasia, and more on December 25th.

Watch the “Angel” video below.