Video: NEW RORY & MAL (Episode 245) This Episode Is A Deepfake

Time Stamps:

00:00:00 – Start

00:00:44 – Black People Love Shoes

00:05:35 – AT&T Cell Service Outage

00:06:31 – Airplane WiFi / Rory’s Karen Story

00:08:30 – Tailwind On Flight & New 9/11 Footage

00:13:08 – Beating The GPS / Roadtrip Memories

00:18:40 – Grandparents Shouldn’t Drive

00:21:33 – ‘Warrior’ Show Review

00:23:14 – Giving Your Partner A Hall Pass

00:29:00 – The Women Predator

00:31:27 – Engaging With Street Content Creators & Monks

00:32:53 – Would We Give A Hall Pass

00:36:45 – What If Hall Pass Hookup Is Bad?

00:38:15 – Demaris Friend Dating Rapper’s Best Friend

00:44:26 – Hooking Up With Your Friend’s Wife

00:47:30 – Rules On Getting Wifed

00:50:55 – Mal’s Hypothetical

00:53:31 – Is Video Necessary For Proof?

00:54:48 – Bobbi Althoff & Rubi Rose Leaks

01:01:25 – Nude Magazines

01:04:29 – We’re Taking A Workout Class

01:06:48 – J Cole New Release / Does He Have A Classic?

01:12:52 – When Was The Last Classic Album?

01:25:00 – Jeezy Tiny Desk

01:31:20 – Rory Is A Hipster Fan

01:32:51 – Voicemail

01:36:05 – Sleeping With Ex After Breakup

01:39:20 – We’re Reading The Same Book / Chasing A Girl

01:42:30 – Do We Spin The Block? (On Relationships)

01:44:36 – Do You Already Know The Person You’ll Be With?

01:47:36 – Problem With Turning 50

01:50:26 – Voicemail 2

01:54:05 – Julian Finding Out He’s Adopted

01:57:39 – Secondhand Crack On NYC Subway

02:02:00 – Kids Are Reflections Of Parents / Making Fun Of Teachers

