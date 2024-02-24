Video: NEW RORY & MAL (Episode 245) This Episode Is A Deepfake

Time Stamps:
00:00:00 – Start
00:00:44 – Black People Love Shoes
00:05:35 – AT&T Cell Service Outage
00:06:31 – Airplane WiFi / Rory’s Karen Story
00:08:30 – Tailwind On Flight & New 9/11 Footage
00:13:08 – Beating The GPS / Roadtrip Memories
00:18:40 – Grandparents Shouldn’t Drive
00:21:33 – ‘Warrior’ Show Review
00:23:14 – Giving Your Partner A Hall Pass
00:29:00 – The Women Predator
00:31:27 – Engaging With Street Content Creators & Monks
00:32:53 – Would We Give A Hall Pass
00:36:45 – What If Hall Pass Hookup Is Bad?
00:38:15 – Demaris Friend Dating Rapper’s Best Friend
00:44:26 – Hooking Up With Your Friend’s Wife
00:47:30 – Rules On Getting Wifed
00:50:55 – Mal’s Hypothetical
00:53:31 – Is Video Necessary For Proof?
00:54:48 – Bobbi Althoff & Rubi Rose Leaks
01:01:25 – Nude Magazines
01:04:29 – We’re Taking A Workout Class
01:06:48 – J Cole New Release / Does He Have A Classic?
01:12:52 – When Was The Last Classic Album?
01:25:00 – Jeezy Tiny Desk
01:31:20 – Rory Is A Hipster Fan
01:32:51 – Voicemail
01:36:05 – Sleeping With Ex After Breakup
01:39:20 – We’re Reading The Same Book / Chasing A Girl
01:42:30 – Do We Spin The Block? (On Relationships)
01:44:36 – Do You Already Know The Person You’ll Be With?
01:47:36 – Problem With Turning 50
01:50:26 – Voicemail 2
01:54:05 – Julian Finding Out He’s Adopted
01:57:39 – Secondhand Crack On NYC Subway
02:02:00 – Kids Are Reflections Of Parents / Making Fun Of Teachers
