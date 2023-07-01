Happy 4th of July weekend! Go check out our holiday edition of RAM Radio available now on Patreon. We go over our lack of plans for the holiday while Mal heads to Canada to hit Drake’s estate. Naturally, since it’s ‘Merica Day we talk about bald eagles, bud light and fireworks. Well the time has already come. The ‘Idol’ is being canceled. Does this hurt The Weeknd? Meanwhile, real actors are going on strike to join the ongoing writers holdout. Then we owe Jonathan Majors an apology. Drake releases an IG caption book that Demaris plans on using. When’s the last time you got butterflies? And is Drake pushing his album because of Lil Uzi? It’s time for voicemails! Today we give great friend advice and also have a historic moment…our first “dump him”. Tune in as the guys discuss all of this + more!

