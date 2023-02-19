Happy Friday! We’re back after a semigroup Valentine’s Day. Rory, Julian, and Demaris were at Joyce Wrice while Eddin went on 15 dates. Mal, who planned on coming to the show, missed it over a luggage issue. After the show Julian and Demaris pulled up on Armani White for some intense Uno. Do we owe Mal an apology? Perhaps partially. We provide more data about Bruno Mars and get from Rihanna herself how important Kanye is in her art. Speaking of silencing people, Andrew Tate has Mal fired up, which leads to an interesting discussion on cult culture. Tune in as the guys discuss all of this, as well as, Pharrell’s new position at Louis V, the tequila era, Elon Musk, NBA All-Star predictions, + more!

