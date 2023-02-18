The JBP starts this episode reading the list of reasons why women hate each other (12:04) before diving into a fashion convo as Pharrell becomes Louis Vuitton’s next men’s creative director (23:54). A$AP Rocky & Rihanna grace the cover of British Vogue (33:18) and Melyssa addresses Don Lemon’s recent comments about Nikki Haley being past her prime (51:46). *SPOILER ALERTS AHEAD* Ice gives his thoughts on Ant-Man (1:22:09) and the crew provides their opinions on the latest seasons of YOU (1:25:05) & All-American (1:30:04). Also, Ice shares his experience at a recent comedy show (1:49:15), Part of the Show returns (2:12:28), + MORE! Become a Patron of The Joe Budden Podcast for additional bonus episodes and visual content for all things JBP.: Tap in here

Sleeper Picks: Joe | Fridayy – “Know The Truth” Ice | Fetty Wap – “Tonight” Parks | Rasheed Chappelle, 38 Spesh, & Little Vic – “Courtside” Ish | Dana Vaughns – “Touch My Soul” QueenzFlip | JayO (feat. Cowwa Bang) – “Matter of Time” Melyssa | Terrace Martin (feat. Arin Ray & Elena Pinderhughes) – “Beige”