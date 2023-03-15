The JBP returns after taking the weekend off as the gang starts by discussing The Oscars, which took place on Sunday (12:34). Troy Ave testifies on the fatal shooting at Irving Plaza in 2016 (35:00), Logic responds to recent backlash over his Ice Cube cover (58:27), and *Spoiler Alert* Joe and the gang recap BMF’s latest episode which leads to a topic about cheating (1:16:30). Also, Silicon Valley Bank collapses (1:41:11), the two brothers who helped attack Jussie Smollett break their silence (2:01:11), pictures of Ja Morant at a strip club release (2:29:27), + MORE! Become a Patron of The Joe Budden Podcast for additional bonus episodes and visual content for all things JBP.: Tap in here

Sleeper Picks: Joe | Cleo Sol – “Sweet Blue” Ice | Arsonal da Rebel (feat. FL3A) – “Oppaversary” Parks | Radamiz, Wiki, & Dom McLennon – “Big Pharma” Ish | JAHKOY – “Bitter” Flip | Honey Bxby – “Trouble”