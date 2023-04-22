The gang records their first episode without Joe as they begin with the latest news on Jonathan Majors as additional abuse allegations come to light (12:47) and Tiffany Haddish attempts to defend him (25:57). Desiigner seeks mental health treatment after exposing himself on an airplane (36:55), Frank Ocean pulls out of weekend 2 of Coachella due to an injury (1:00:33), and *SPOILER ALERT* Snowfall series finale recap (1:05:00). Also, the JBP gives their thoughts on the Chance the Rapper dancing video (1:29:01), Eagles QB Jalen Hurts pens a love letter to black women (1:40:06), + MORE!

Sleeper Picks:

Ice | Lloyd Banks – “Cliffhanger”

Melyssa | SamTRax (feat. Amber Oliver) – “You Are”

Parks | Your Old Droog & Madlib – “Pronouns”

Ish | Yung Bleu & Chris Brown – “Distant Lover”