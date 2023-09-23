The JBP begins this episode discussing Drake’s lyric from ‘Tuscan Leather’ a decade ago (12:55) before turning to more details on Jeezy & Jeannie Mai’s separation (20:52). Recapping new music, Doja Cat drops her album ‘Scarlet’ (49:52) and Ice announces the release date for Lil Wayne’s ‘Tha Fix Before Tha VI’ (1:00:22). Jada Pinkett Smith shares an old video of her and Tupac (1:07:09), Nicki Minaj & Cardi B continue to beef (1:17:00), and Chrisean Rock is being criticized for the handling of her baby in public (1:43:22). Also, the latest updates on the WGA strike (2:32:40), Joe reads a few different Part of the Show questions (2:39:17), + MORE!

Sleeper Picks:

Joe | Diddy & NOVA WAV – “What’s Love”

Ice | Doja Cat – “Often”

Parks | Elcamino & Black Soprano Family (feat. Inspectah Deck) – “Victory”

Ish | Destiny Rogers – “Save My Love”

Melyssa | Juniper & Sango (feat. Xavier Omär) – “Tell Me”