Joe and Ish open this episode by sharing their thoughts after both the Giants and Cowboys were sent home over the weekend (9:09). Drake put together an impressive setlist for his shows at the Apollo Theater (19:13), Melyssa reads the list of Oscar Nominations (31:02), and Beyonce performs in Dubai for $24 million as Joe predicts what the future of live shows will look like (39:57). In other news, the pod reacts to Ben Simmons requesting his $800k engagement ring back (1:00:16), Spotify announces layoffs (1:35:20), Papoose has been named Head of Hip Hop at TuneCore (1:51:30), + MORE! Become a Patron of The Joe Budden Podcast for additional bonus episodes and visual content for all things JBP.: Tap in here

Sleeper Picks: Joe | RINI – “Strawberry Blossom” Ice | Kyah Baby – “New Energy” Parks | Grafh, Conway the Machine, & 38 Spesh – “Rain Falls” Ish | Lagoon Wavey – “Occupied” (A COLORS SHOW) Melyssa | ELIZA – “Wasn’t Looking”