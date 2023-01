Freddie Gibbs suited up for his performance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on January 23rd. Backed by The Roots, Gibbs performed a live rendition of his track “Blackest In The Room”. During the performance, he brought out Anderson .Paak for a performance of their collab “Feel No Pain”. Both records are featured Freddie Gibbs’s latest album, $oul $old $eparately.

Watch the full performance below.