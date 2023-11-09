CHIKA continue to push her debut album SAMSON: THE ALBUM. She calls on Freddie Gibbs to to shoot the official video to their collab “Truth Or Dare”. CHIKA had this to say about the collab:

“’Truth or Dare’ is a brutally honest self-reflection track where I ask myself if the path I’ve chosen is one that will lead to victory, or one that will swallow me alive. In it, I candidly (and skillfully) discuss my flaws, my fears, and my frustration while trying to keep things rather upbeat.”

Watch the “Truth Or Dare” video below.