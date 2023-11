Kevin Gates is scheduled to drop his new album, The Ceremony on December 1st. Here is his new single “Yonce Freestyle” featuring Sexyy Red and BG. Produced by ProdByJM, EJ Grimes, and Juko, Gates, Sexyy & B Gizzle make the ratchets go crazy with their party starting, cocky bars. “Yonce Freestyle” follows Gate’s previous release “God Slippers”. Both tracks a off his upcoming album, The Ceremony.

You can stream the “Yonce Freestyle” below.