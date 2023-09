Sexyy Red and Lil Durk are speed demons in their new collab “Hellcats SRTs 2”. Directed by Jerry Productions. Sexyy & Durk spit their racy bars in front of a line of souped up Hellcats & SRTs and while riding through the city. The original was featured on Sexyy Red’s new album Hood Hottest Princess.

Watch the “Hellcats SRTs 2” video below.