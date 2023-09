Offset will be releasing his new album, Set It Off on October 13th. He liberates his new single/video “Fan”. The video is inspired by the late Michael Jackson. In the clip, Offset dozes off and wakes up during a riot in the streets and then he channels the late King of Pop by reimagining some of his iconic visuals. “Fan” is the follow-up to his previous release “Jealousy” featuring Cardi B.

Watch the “Fan” video below.