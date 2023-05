DaBaby’s gets in his New Jack City attire for his new video, “Selling Crack” featuring Offset. They reenact iconic scenes from the 1991 classic film, New Jack City, DaBaby portrays Nino Brown and brings terror to the city. Meanwhile, Offset hands out turkeys in the hood including a local crack fiend inspired by the classic character Pookie. “Selling Crack” is one of the three tracks off DaBaby recent EP, Call Da Fireman.

Watch the “Selling Crack” video below.