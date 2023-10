DaBaby keeps the new music coming with his latest single, “Trickin”. Produced by Charlie Heat, Baby keeps his women and his paper in check with his colorful flow. Along with his freestyles, “Trickin” is DaBaby’s first original music since his May EP, Call Da Fireman and his “Shake Sumn (Remix)” with Sexyy Red.

You can stream “Trickin” below.

***Updated with the official video.***