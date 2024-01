Icewear Vezzo links up with DaBaby for his new single “Perfect”. Produced by B Wolf, Icewear Vezzo speaks on his untouchable lifestyle, before DaBaby kicks his viscous verse. “Perfect” is the follow-up to Vezzo’s “Pouring Wok”. Both are off his upcoming project Live From The 6, which drops February 2nd.

You can stream “Perfect” below.

***Updated with the official video.***