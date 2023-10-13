Home Album Stream EP Stream: DaBaby – LET’S DO IT Album Stream EP Stream: DaBaby – LET’S DO IT By Cyclone - October 13, 2023 DaBaby gives fans anew 3 song EP titled LET’S DO IT. Featuring three new songs “Crash the Jeep”, “No Finsta” and “D!ck”. You can stream LET’S DO IT in its entirety below.. Spread the love RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Music Video: DaBaby – Trickin Music Video: DaBaby – Peaches & Eggplants Freestyle Music Video: DaBaby – Ghetto Girls Video: Gillie & Wallo267 – MILLION DOLLAZ WORTH OF GAME (EPISODE 230) W/ Dababy Music Video: DaBaby & Sexyy Red – Shake Sumn (Remix) Music Video: DaBaby ft. Offset – Selling Crack