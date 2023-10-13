Almost a year to the day after ending his Hitler Wears Hermes series with Volume 10, Westside Gunn returns with his new project, And Then You Pray For Me. Album artwork by the late Virgil Abloh, And Then You Pray For Me features guest appearances and production by JID, Conway the Machine, Benny the Butcher, Stove God Cooks, Rome Streetz, RZA, Rick Ross, Denzel Curry, Jeezy, Conductor Williams, DJ Drama, Ty Dolla $ign, Denny LaFlare, Boldy James, Peezy, EST Gee, Daringer, Tay Keith, and more.

You can stream And Then You Pray For Me in its entirety below.