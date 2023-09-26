Home Music Video Music Video: Talib Kweli & Madlib ft. Roc Marciano & Westside Gunn... Music Video Music Video: Talib Kweli & Madlib ft. Roc Marciano & Westside Gunn – Richies Part Two By Cyclone - September 26, 2023 Talib Kweli and Madlib drop the visual for their new single “Richies Part Two” featuring Roc Marciano and Westside Gunn. Off of their album Liberation 2, which is exclusively available on Luminary. Watch the .“Richies Part Two” video below. Spread the love RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Music Video: Roc Marciano & The Alchemist – Turkey Wings Music Video: DJ Premier ft. Westside Gunn & Rome Streetz – Runway New Music: Brady Watt ft. Conway The Machine & Talib Kweli – Without You Music Video: Jay Worthy & Roc Marciano – How? Album Stream: Jay Worthy & Roc Marciano – Nothing Bigger Than The Program Music Video: Jay Worthy & Roc Marciano ft. Kokane & Ab-Soul – The Plug