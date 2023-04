Meyhem Lauren and DJ Muggs link up with the official video for their latest single “OD Wilson”. Directed by DJ Muggs, Mayhem and Muggs walk through a remote location and hit up the rooftop with a striking view of the city. “OD Wilson” is off of Madlib, Meyhem Lauren, and DJ Muggs’ joint album, Champagne For Breakfast.

Watch the “OD Wilson” video below.