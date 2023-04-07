Queens, NY spitta Meyhem Lauren bring together DJ Muggs and Madlib for a new project titled Champagne For Breakfast. He had this to say about the album:

Madlib and Muggs never worked together before, now they have an album coming out at Midnight and somehow I’m in the center of that equation… shout out to life

Champagne For Breakfast features 15 new records. Produced entirely by Madlib and Muggs and features guest appearances by Action Bronson and Hologram.

You can stream Champagne For Breakfast in its entirety below.