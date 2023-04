After five years since their last project, the brother duo Rae Sremmurd return with their fourth studio album, SREMM4LIFE. Featuring 14 new tracks and guest appearances by Young Thug and Future. Also featuring production by Mike WiLL Made It, Zaytoven, Bizness Boi, Chopsquad DJ, Pluss, OZ, CuBeatz, Sonny Digital, and more.

You can stream SREMM4LIFE in its entirety below.