We’re joined by sibling hip-hop duo Rae Sremmurd. Swae Lee and Slim Jxmmi rose to fame with their chart-topping hits “Black Beatles” and “No Type”, and have since become known for their high-energy performances, unique sound, and infectious beats. Swae Lee and Slim Jxmmi share their journey from small-town Mississippi to becoming Grammy-nominated artists. They discuss their creative process and the inspiration behind some of their biggest hits, as well as the challenges they’ve faced along the way. The conversation also delves into the state of hip-hop today, with Swae Lee and Slim Jxmmi sharing their thoughts on the industry and the importance of staying true to oneself as an artist. With their unique sound and undeniable talent, Rae Sremmurd continue to be a force in the world of music, and have proven this yet again with their new project, “Sremm 4 Life”.

