In honor of the 50th year of Hip Hop we brought two 50 year old Hip Hop dinosaurs together for the podcast of a lifetime. The OG Hip Hop podcaster, Joe Budden, came to clear the air and no topics were off limits including sponsor money, Charlamagne beef, and Gillie’s bedroom window. Although the point of this convo was to make amends, somehow it resulted in an agreement to do a celebrity boxing match. We’ll see you in the ring, Joe.

