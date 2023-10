There are times in life where retreat is the best course of action. Gillie & Wallo share stories from their days on the streets and in prison where they knew it was about to get real ugly unless they got out of the situation as soon as possible. Your life is always more valuable than your reputation with people who would leave you in the dust soon as you get caught up for doing the same dumb s*** they on. If you still got a chance to, get out the game, get out the car, do the right thing.

