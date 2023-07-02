On this unique episode of MDWOG we sit down with the visionary creators of the world-renowned Rolling Loud music festival, Matt and Tariq! Rolling Loud is the number one spot to be for up-and-coming hip hop artists as they consistently put on the next big thing, and all this started from two guys who liked putting on parties. As we’re preparing for our up-coming festival, Gillie Fest, these two were the perfect guests to give us game about making a successful event on a massive scale, the challenges, the successes, and everything in between.

